Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) CEO Mark L. Baum Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 7,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,022,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,406,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

HROW stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,484,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,457 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.