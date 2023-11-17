Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 10,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00.

Redfin Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.60 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Redfin by 11.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

