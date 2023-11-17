Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen Sells 10,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $84,200.00.
Redfin Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.60 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
