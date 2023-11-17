IndiGG (INDI) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $24,027.34 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

