Populous Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $182,952.43 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

