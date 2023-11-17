DA Davidson Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $162.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

CLX opened at $139.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.87. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

