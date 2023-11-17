OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $32.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $60,567.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,777,261.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 34.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

