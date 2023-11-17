LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 944.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LivaNova by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 16.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

