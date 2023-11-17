LAVA Therapeutics’ (LVTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 305.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

LVTX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

