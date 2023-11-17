Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $15.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on M. Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Macy’s Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

