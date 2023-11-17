Walmart’s (WMT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.85.

Walmart Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average is $157.75. Walmart has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

