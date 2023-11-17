Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

