Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.