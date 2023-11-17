ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.91 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

