ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.91 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.57.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
