Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

