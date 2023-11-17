Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methanex to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Methanex Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.54 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Methanex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 59.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 82,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,241,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MEOH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

