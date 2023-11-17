Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.55.

AMED opened at $93.35 on Thursday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amedisys by 17.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 181.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

