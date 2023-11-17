Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $94.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.53.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

