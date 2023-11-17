Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BPTH opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

