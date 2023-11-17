ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $482,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,513.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

