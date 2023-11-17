Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Now Covered by CLSA

Stock analysts at CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 78.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 112.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

