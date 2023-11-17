WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lifted to Buy at Argus

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WRK. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WRK stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,428,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

