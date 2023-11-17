ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.66.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 982.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

