ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 36.00% from the stock’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $3.13 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,396.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

