Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

TFIN stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $255,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $724,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,757,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

