Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to Outperform

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

NYSE:BKD opened at $4.52 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $850.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 339,360,800.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 3,393,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,566,441 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,198,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,966 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.