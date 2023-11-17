William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGIC. TheStreet cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MGIC stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

