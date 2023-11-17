Barclays Downgrades GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Equal Weight

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.39.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $7,509,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,323 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,985 over the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
