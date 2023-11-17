Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -45.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

