AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 10.9% in October

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.44. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.