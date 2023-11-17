Contrasting American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) & Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 24.51% 5.36% 3.22% Summit Hotel Properties -0.94% -0.49% -0.23%

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 9 9 0 2.50 Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus target price of $36.88, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.82 $273.14 million $1.04 34.90 Summit Hotel Properties $731.02 million 0.92 -$1.05 million ($0.22) -28.30

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Summit Hotel Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.