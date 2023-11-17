Financial Survey: Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) versus Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF)

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Vanquis Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.9%. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vanquis Banking Group pays out 76.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vanquis Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesswood Group and Vanquis Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 4.95 Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 1.19

Profitability

Vanquis Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesswood Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Chesswood Group and Vanquis Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesswood Group and Vanquis Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesswood Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Vanquis Banking Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Chesswood Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 135.56%. Vanquis Banking Group has a consensus target price of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23,208.27%. Given Vanquis Banking Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vanquis Banking Group is more favorable than Chesswood Group.

Summary

Vanquis Banking Group beats Chesswood Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

