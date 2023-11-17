Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Head-To-Head Review

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $108.46 million 23.10 -$325.99 million ($0.97) -18.69 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.30

Cortexyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

78.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $52.20, indicating a potential upside of 187.92%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -36.51% -11.54% -9.20% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2. Its brain-penetrant small molecule programs comprise BIIB122/DNL151 LRRK2 inhibitor program for Parkinson's disease; SAR443820/DNL788 RIPK1 inhibitor program for CNS disease; and DNL343 eIF2B Activator program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's other programs comprise SAR443122/DNL758 RIPK1 inhibitor program for peripheral inflammatory diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH; Genzyme Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-und Entwicklungsges m.b.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited; and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Cortexyme

(Get Free Report)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

