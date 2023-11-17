Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price at $36.29

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $480,328.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,528,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,287,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $480,328.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,528,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,287,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,052 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

