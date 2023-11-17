SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $173.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.45. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

