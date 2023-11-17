Brokerages Set Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT at $64.76

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.59.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 363,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $361,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $148,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,252,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

