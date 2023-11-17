ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

ADTRAN stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $422.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 686.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

