Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $42.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.92 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

