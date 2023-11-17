Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omeros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
