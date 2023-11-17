Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.23.

Navient Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

