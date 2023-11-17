InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $24.96 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.16, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,150.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

