Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFIE
Profire Energy Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Profire Energy
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $223,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,596,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,998 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Profire Energy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.