Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFIE

Profire Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $223,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,596,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,998 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.