Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.75.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $149.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average is $188.56. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total value of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.97, for a total value of $103,862.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $359,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,911,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,340,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $29,982,845. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

