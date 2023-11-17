Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

PTEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

