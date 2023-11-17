Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROST. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.33.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.