Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on WK Kellogg

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGFree Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.06.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $11.01 on Monday. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WK Kellogg

In other WK Kellogg news, insider Doug Vandevelde bought 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at $248,905.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WK Kellogg news, insider Doug Vandevelde bought 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares in the company, valued at $248,905.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary H. Pilnick bought 93,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 153,915 shares of company stock worth $1,645,769.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

