InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $785.00 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,936,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,660,278,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $851.36 per share, for a total transaction of $532,951.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $55,705,336.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $47,201,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

