Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Price Target to $3.00

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

MicroVision stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at $69,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 298,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 571.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

