Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Price Target to $3.00

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
MicroVision Price Performance
MicroVision stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. MicroVision has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MicroVision will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroVision
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.