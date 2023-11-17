Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

CLDT stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.60 million, a PE ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 700.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

