Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.