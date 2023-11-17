Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 0.2 %

CHS stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $545.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

