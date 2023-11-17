Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

GRVY opened at $70.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $490.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.66. Gravity has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $82.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 87,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

